NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The U.S. Open says it regrets that a player was given a code violation for changing her shirt on the court during a match, clarifying its rules on when that is allowed.

Alize Cornet of France returned from a break in action during her match Tuesday with her shirt on backward. She took off the shirt and put it back on correctly while standing near the back of the court and was given a code violation by the chair umpire.

MORE: US Open Coverage

The penalty drew criticism on social media, with people — including Andy Murray’s mother, Judy — noting that men frequently change their shirts while sitting in their chairs during changeovers.

MORE: Billie Jean King Slams French Open For Serena Williams’ Catsuit Ban

US Open officials clarified the tournament’s stance on the issue in a statement on Wednesday.

“All players can change their shirts when sitting in the player chair. This is not considered a Code Violation,” tournament officials said. “We regret that a Code Violation was assessed to Ms. Cornet yesterday. We have clarified the policy to ensure this will not happen moving forward. Fortunately, she was only assessed a warning with no further penalty or fine. Female players, if they choose, may also change their shirts in a more private location close to the court, when available. They will not be assessed a bathroom break in this circumstance.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)