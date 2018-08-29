WATCHNY DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE - Andrew Cuomo - Cynthia Nixon - Wednesday 7 P.M.
Elmhurst, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of stabbing a woman this week in Queens.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday near Forley Street and Larchmont Avenue in the Elmhurst neighborhood.

Police said the 31-year-old victim was exiting a livery vehicle when the suspect approached her and stabbed her several times in the neck and torso.

queens stabbing suspect nypd Police Search For Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman In Queens

Police are trying to track down a man accused of stabbing a woman this week in Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

The woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they’re searching for 33-year-old Juan Portoviejo. He’s described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

