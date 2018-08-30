By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Another day, another hot one! Yep, this heat just won’t quit, but believe it or not, there’s a dramatic cool down just around the corner. More on that in a moment.

For this afternoon, expect another round of hot, steamy sunshine. This, of course, will make our 89° forecast high feel more like the low to mid 90s. Outside of that, a shower or storm is possible, though the odds are down at around 10-20%.

Even a stray shower or pocket of light rain/drizzle is possible tonight, but it looks like we’ll be spared for the most part. There will be an increase in clouds either way with temps bottoming out closer to 70° versus the 80° we woke up to this morning.

Moisture will try and punch through from the west and southwest tomorrow while high pressure to our north and east will try and keep it away. That said, showers (and even an isolated thunderstorm) will primarily affect the city and the western half of the area with perhaps some disorganized activity for the remainder.

High pressure tries to keep the better part of the area dry into Saturday, though it seems reasonable at this time to leave in a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers. Even if we’re spared by rain, it looks like some clouds will stick around, so we’ll call it a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day for now.