By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The heat continues. But today’s hot weather is a it less extreme than the last few days.

We can expect a high temp near 90° around NYC, while many inland achieve that number.

I feel many coastal communities will be just shy due to shifting winds and sea breezes.

The humidity will be a bit about the same, but front dissipates as it gets closer to the coast.

Any thunderstorm will be generally isolated and non-sevre, but ANY threat of lightning/flash flooding is always noteworthy.

We cool down substantially by Friday.

– G