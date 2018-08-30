WATCH AGAINAndrew Cuomo, Cynthia Nixon In The NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The heat continues. But today’s hot weather is a it less extreme than the last few days.

nu tu alert heat advisory 2 8/30 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

We can expect a high temp near 90° around NYC, while many inland achieve that number.

I feel many coastal communities will be just shy due to shifting winds and sea breezes.

nu tu skycast 3d today 7 8/30 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

The humidity will be a bit about the same, but front dissipates as it gets closer to the coast.

Any thunderstorm will be generally isolated and non-sevre, but ANY threat of lightning/flash flooding is always noteworthy.

We cool down substantially by Friday.

– G

