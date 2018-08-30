Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The heat continues. But today’s hot weather is a it less extreme than the last few days.
We can expect a high temp near 90° around NYC, while many inland achieve that number.
I feel many coastal communities will be just shy due to shifting winds and sea breezes.
The humidity will be a bit about the same, but front dissipates as it gets closer to the coast.
Any thunderstorm will be generally isolated and non-sevre, but ANY threat of lightning/flash flooding is always noteworthy.
We cool down substantially by Friday.
– G