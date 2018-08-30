WATCH AGAINAndrew Cuomo, Cynthia Nixon In The NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Email, Eye On Cyber, Federal Trade Commission, passwords, Phishing, phishing attack, phishing scam, Siobhan Gorman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Phishing is one of the most popular and most effective ways that hackers gain access to sensitive data and computer systems.

And it seems to be happening more than ever. One security company found a 65 percent increase in attacks last year, CBS2’s cybersecurity expert Siobhan Gorman reports.

Here’s how it works: a hacker sends the victim a legitimate-looking email. It will direct them to a fake but authentic-looking website that will steal their username and password.

Or there will be an attachment that if opened, downloads spyware on their computer.

Sometimes these emails are carefully crafted for a particular person using details they have posted online. This is meant to make you think it’s from a trusted source, like a friend or family member, a government agency or a company you’ve done business with. These targeted emails are known as “spear phishing.”

To avoid the bait, the Federal Trade Commission recommends using software that can help block the phishing emails.

Also, watch out for:

• mistakes in grammar or spelling
• an appeal for an urgent response
• request for personal information

If you have any doubts, call the company. But don’t use the phone number in the email or message — look it up yourself.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s