CALIFON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Peach season is in full swing, and after soaking up so much sun this week, they should be super sweet.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock spent Thursday getting expert advice on how to spot the perfect peach.

There were huge smiles and squeals of delight from 6-year-old twins Ezra and Keira as their little hands wrap around perfect peaches.

CBS2’s Murdock met the Brodsky family as they searched the 30-acre orchard at Melick’s Town Farm, where 17 varieties grow.

“Something we like to do. We’re country kind of people,” Joel Brodsky said.

He said here is nothing like biting into a perfectly ripe peach.

“Bite into it and the juices just explode all over your face, it’s so sweet. There’s just nothing like it,” Joel said.

Added John Melick of Melick’s Town Farm, “A sweet peach is a little better than a good apple any day.”

In fact, Melick said it’s his favorite fruit. That makes sense since the Melick family has been growing them since the Civil War.

MORE: Sweet Summer Snack: Make Fruit Roll-Ups At Home

When asked how the weather plays into creating the perfect peach,” Melick said, “Peaches need plenty of moisture for size and sun for sweetness.”

We have received a good blend of both this summer. That means a hearty crop, but how do you know when a peach is ripe for the picking? Murdock looked closely with John’s sister, Rebecca Melick.

“This one’s a little small. I think I’m going to let that one go. This one here has nice size and color,” Rebecca said.

Word of advice: Seek out deep red and orange. Don’t pull but twist. Take them home and sit them on the counter stem side down — it minimizes bruising. In a day or two you’ll have peach perfection.

Come to the farm this weekend and you’ll, of course, get amazing peaches, but did you know it’s also early apple season? Honey crisp are up for grabs.

Macintosh and Gala, too.

But, Luke Reilly said he was at the farm strictly for the fuzzy spheres of summer, 100 in fact. Murdock caught up with him by the time he had gotten into the 80s.

When asked how long it takes to pick 88 peaches, Reilly said, “I have 12 more to pick.” They were all going to his aunt.

Why so many? Metuchen’s Elaine Yunker said she loves to jam.

“My granddaughter does, too. She loves to jam, but she loves the real jam, not the peach jam,” Yunker said.

She said she transformed 250 pounds of peaches last year.

“It’s a labor of love and takes some time, but in winter time there’s nothing like it,” Yunker said.

Savoring that jam no doubt sparks memories of strolling the orchard with those dearest to you after you’ve picked perfection, those fuzzy spheres of summer.

Peach season started in July and wraps up in September. August is peak picking.