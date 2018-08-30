NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man had to be rescued from the Hudson River on Thursday morning.

Investigators said he fell into the water from Pier 84 near 43rd Street and 12th Avenue shortly after 9 a.m.

Witnesses were waiting to board a Circle Line ferry when the saw the man slip.

“I turned around and I saw the person topple over into the water,” Claire Dodwell told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

These tourists visiting from London saw the man fall into the water, as they were about to board a tour boat at Pier 83. They say good samaritans rushed to help the man out until rescuers arrived.

Moments later, witnesses said a group of Good Samaritans formed a human chain to help.

“I turned around and there was a human chain (that) had formed, dangling into the water, holding onto the person. There was about four people deep holding onto him,” said Dodwell.

But the man kept slipping, and they couldn’t hold onto him.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and sent a diver to make sure the man was OK.

“He was beginning to get fatigued. Our biggest concern was making sure he didn’t slip underneath the surface or drift underneath the pier,” the diver told reporters.

He was helped onto a ladder and pulled from the water.

“He just thanked us for getting there,” the diver added.

Police said the victim and diver were both OK.

“Before the ladder came there was no way of getting him — his arms were up trying to get out, but they went over just to grab him. So it was good to see everyone was trying to get together to get him out quickly and safely,” said Richard Dodwell.

It’s unclear exactly how the man ended up in the water.