WATCH AGAINAndrew Cuomo, Cynthia Nixon In The NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMKiller Mysteries
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Barretto Point Park, Crotona Park, Janelle Burrell, Lisa Maria Velasquez, Local TV, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man and woman are facing murder charges after body parts were discovered inside bags in two Bronx parks this past week.

The couple is expected to face a judge Thursday.

Suspect Ciara Martinez told reporters the victim, Lisa Marie Velasquez, was her friend.

“She was my friend. I loved her,” she said.

Martinez, 30, and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Daquan Wheeler, were arrested Wednesday. They were charged with murdering Velasquez and hiding her remains.

“The way she was tortured – for Christ sakes,” said Velasquez’s aunt, Jacqueline Perez.

crotona park body sketch nypd1 Man, Woman Charged With Murder After Body Parts Found In Bronx Parks

(Credit: NYPD)

Velasquez, 25, died from multiple blunt force impact injuries to her head. Police sources told CBS2 a hammer was used to fracture her skull.

Her body was found inside garbage bags near Crotona Park last Friday, and the rest of her remains were discovered in Barretto Point Park on Tuesday.

“The last thing my mother remembers is her coming, grabbing her bag and being in a rush, saying that she had to go help a friend that was in danger, and she ran out of the house,” Perez said.

Police sources said the friend who Velasquez was trying to help was Martinez. They said Martinez and Wheeler had been arguing at their Longfellow Avenue apartment. It was there the women called police, filing a harassment complaint against Wheeler.

Sources said Wheeler left the apartment, then came back, again arguing with his girlfriend. At some point, they said, he turned his aggression toward Velasquez, allegedly striking her twice with the hammer.

Her grisly killing devastated her family.

“She didn’t deserve to die the way she did,” said Perez.

Martinez and Wheeler are expected to be arraigned Thursday on multiple charges, including murder and concealment of a human corpse.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s