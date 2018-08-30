WATCH AGAINAndrew Cuomo, Cynthia Nixon In The NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate
New York Jets, Sam Darnold

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The worst-kept secret in the NFL is no longer a secret.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Sam Darnold will start at quarterback for the Jets in the season opener against the Lions in Detroit on Monday Night Football on Sept. 10.

Darnold had started the previous two preseason games, performing so well the Jets traded his main competition for the starting job, Teddy Bridgewater, to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday.

MORESeason Preview: With Darnold, Future Could Be Now For Jets

The Jets concluded the preseason schedule with a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Mosty backups were expected to play.

A star at USC for two seasons, Darnold surprised many by falling to the Jets at No. 3 in this year’s draft. He has since impressed everyone with his physical ability, poise and intelligence.

Veteran Josh McCown, who was so good as the starter last season he earned a one-year, $10 million contract to return, will be the Jets’ backup.

