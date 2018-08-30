UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man has been charged with murder after human remains were discovered in Uniondale.

Carlos Benitez-Hernandez, 21, of Uniondale, is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Nassau County police searched the area east of Kellenberg Memorial High School on Wednesday after receiving a tip about possible remains.

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said they belonged to a male in his “late teenage years.” He said the victim was likely murdered over a year ago. He also said the killing appears to be connected to MS-13, a violent gang linked to several crimes in the area.

The body has not yet been identified.

Authorities said five suspects connected to the investigation are already in custody for previous MS-13 crimes on Long Island.