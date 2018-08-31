By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s hard to believe it was sunny and 90° yesterday — what happened?!

Yes, if you haven’t peeked out the window yet, it’s a bit grey — maybe even a little damp if you’re south and west of the city — and considerably cool, too. The good news is, the focus of the shower activity for the remainder of the afternoon should remain south and west, so keep the umbrella handy folks in the city, but you may luck out and not need it.

It will remain mostly cloudy tonight, but it looks like the shower threat diminishes. It will feel pretty comfortable out there, too, so it may be worth taking that stroll.

High pressure will attempt to keep us dry tomorrow, but we’ll have to leave in a chance of showers, mainly south and west of the city. There’s reason to believe we’ll see some more sun, too, so enjoy those moments if you can. All the while, you can expect temps in the 70s, so similar to today.

Sunday we’ll help ourselves to a partly sunny sky, but there will be a slightly better chance of a t-storm — but again, mainly inland. It will remain sticky, too, with highs running a little warmer in the low 80s.

As for Labor Day, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s!