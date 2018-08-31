WATCH AGAINAndrew Cuomo, Cynthia Nixon In The NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning! Those are clouds above your heads. Yes, clouds. We’ve been on a five day run of sunny skies and no rain. This changes today.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup9 8/31 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

The rain is moderate, but the clouds are substantial. Expect generally grey skies today with a shower popping anytime after mid-morning.

nu tu skycast 3d today3 8/31 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Today’s temps are another big story… temps will hover around 72 to 77 degrees.

Thanks to an east breeze and a few waves of low pressure to cool things off. Temps remain fairly steady all day, A similar day is on for Saturday, but we can expect nicer weather north of NYC, I.E. the Hudson Valley.

Have a great day, and grab the umbrella just in case.

