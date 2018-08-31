BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s hard to believe this year’s beach season is already winding down, but after the hot, humid and rainy summer we’ve had, some on the Jersey Shore are enjoying the cooler weather this holiday weekend.

“I’m a very flexible person so this works for me,” said Marge Broncaccio of Elverson, Pennsylvania.

Lottie Bildirichi of Deal, New Jersey, is training for an iron man — 14 miles against the wind.

“I think there is no choice just get out there don’t let the weather stop you,” she tells CBS2’s Meg Baker.

For many, the breeze was a nice escape from the endless humidity.

“Walking the boardwalk, looking at the ocean — it’s incredibly exhilarating, meditative, therapeutic,” says Don Kesselman of Aline, New Jersey. He said he found a few minutes to escape his packed house for a moment of peace by the beach. “We have a place that we come to here, and have 10 grand-kids 3 kids and we have them all together in one location, it’s cool, very cool.”

Bob Reffetto says the conditions are perfect for kitesurfing.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate the rest of the weekend, “maybe we will hit the outlets go to Monmouth park racetrack go see some ponies,” said Laurer Beegle of Catham, New Jersey.

“Catch up on yard work, things like that, or get all your stuff ready to come down because we still have another three days of the weekend to go, we’ll make the best of it. Hey, we’re Jerseyans, we make the best of it,” said Tom Katchisin of Belmar.

Store owners tell Baker often times an overcast sky can be good for business, especially with Labor Day sales going on.