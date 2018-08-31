HOPATCONG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – School will not start on time for hundreds of students in New Jersey after mold was found in several classrooms.

Two elementary schools in Hopatcong have reportedly found mold spores in their classrooms, prompting officials to check every building in the district.

Children were set to go back to class on Sept. 6 however, the school superintendent in Hopatcong has now pushed that back to Sept. 10. The mold spores were found in Hudson Maxim and Tulsa Trail elementary schools. Superintendent Joanne Mullane told CBS2’s Crystal Bui they don’t know yet if any other schools in the district have been affected.

“We are taking precautionary measures and we are going to test the other buildings,” Mullane explained.

Local parents are frustrated by the sudden announcement and wonder why school officials didn’t learn about the mold until now.

“I just want them to understand this our kids’ safety and I feel like they’re not taking it too seriously, they just left us a brief message that they found mold,” Michelle Ortu said.

“They just found out now? What happened the whole summertime? What did they do? What kind of action they took? That’s what I want to know,” Bhavesh Patel added.

Due to the delayed start date, students in Hopatcong will have to make up the days at the end of the school year.