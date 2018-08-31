DIX HILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – With the long weekend kicking off tonight, people on Long Island are worried about parties getting out of hand. Local police are now ramping up patrols to make sure the Labor Day holiday stays peaceful.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot last weekend in Dix Hills when an argument escalated inside a home where about 400 people were reportedly partying.

“When I heard that there was a shooting I became petrified,” Joann Marzouk told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “I was very appalled to hear that happen in our backyard.”

“They’re using it like a club from what I understand. This is not the place for that,” Michelle Mauro claimed.

An online invite shows guests paid $25 to get into last weekend’s party, where they could then drink from a cash bar. Similar advertisements continue to pop up online and have residents and police fearing there could be more trouble in local communities. Long Island officials say charging admission for parties or alcohol at a residential home is illegal.

The Suffolk County Police Department says officers will be ramping up patrols in the area over the next few days to try and keep things from getting out of hand during the long weekend. They’ll also be keeping a close eye on social media for more party announcements.

Authorities are encouraging neighbors to call them sooner rather than later if they think a party may be getting too wild. Last week’s shooting victim survived the incident. The shooter has not been arrest however, three people including the homeowner are facing charges for the illegal party.