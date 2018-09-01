NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A person of interest was in custody Saturday after police say a man crawled through an apartment window and raped an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Sources say the suspect descended from the roof to the second floor of an apartment building in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When he get there, sources say he pushed an air conditioner unit through the window and climbed through.

That’s when police say the suspect approached the little girl and raped her while she was sleeping.

The suspect fled back out through the window as the victim cried out for her parents, who called 911. Police say the girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators released a surveillance photo and videos of the suspect they describe as white-Hispanic. In the first video, the man is walking near Flatbush and Parkside Avenues, and in the second he’s near the corner of Ocean and Church Avenues.

The person of interest was not immediately charged as he was being interviewed by detectives from the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.