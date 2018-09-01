  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMToni On! New York
    12:30 AMLaura McKenzie's Traveler
    01:00 AMLast Man Standing
    01:30 AMLast Man Standing
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMBlue Bloods
    12:35 AMBlue Bloods
    01:35 AMLeverage
    02:35 AMInside Edition
    03:05 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

HOLMDEL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey family lost everything after a fire broke out inside their home overnight.

Two ladder trucks sprayed water from above while firefighters sprayed from below, trying to put out stubborn hotspots from the blaze that officials say was likely started outside by the Holmdel family’s grill.

“The call came in as a small fire on the back deck,” Holmdel Police Officer James Corrigan said. “Apparently the grill had caught fire.”

Police say the grill was connected to a gas line and believe it could have been on when the fire started. Luckily, the fire had not reached the inside of the home when first responders evacuated the five people inside.”

The parents, three kids, and their pet were all unharmed, while two firefighters sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Fire Marshall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s