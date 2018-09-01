NEW YORK (AP) — Linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin was among 14 players cut by the New York Jets as they reduced their roster to the NFL’s 53-man limit.

Mauldin was a third-round pick out of Louisville in 2015 who dealt with injuries and inconsistent play during his three seasons in New York.

Defensive lineman Deon Simon was also waived Saturday, leaving first-rounder Leonard Williams as the only member of the Jets’ six-player draft class from that year — also general manager Mike Maccagnan’s first with the team — remaining on the roster.

Veteran running backs Thomas Rawls and Charcandrick West were also cut, as was center Travis Swanson.

Wide receiver ArDarius Stewart, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis and cornerback Rashard Robinson were placed on the suspended list.

Special teams standout Rontez Miles was put on the physically unable to perform list, and is eligible to be activated after six games.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)