  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMMike & Molly
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    9:45 PMSports Update
    10:00 PMPaid Program
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New York Jets

NEW YORK (AP) — Linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin was among 14 players cut by the New York Jets as they reduced their roster to the NFL’s 53-man limit.

Mauldin was a third-round pick out of Louisville in 2015 who dealt with injuries and inconsistent play during his three seasons in New York.

Defensive lineman Deon Simon was also waived Saturday, leaving first-rounder Leonard Williams as the only member of the Jets’ six-player draft class from that year — also general manager Mike Maccagnan’s first with the team — remaining on the roster.

Veteran running backs Thomas Rawls and Charcandrick West were also cut, as was center Travis Swanson.

Wide receiver ArDarius Stewart, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis and cornerback Rashard Robinson were placed on the suspended list.

Special teams standout Rontez Miles was put on the physically unable to perform list, and is eligible to be activated after six games.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s