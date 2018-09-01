NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect who investigators say drew swastikas and messages of hate all over several ambulances twice in one week has been arrested.

The FDNY says Fire Marshals assigned to secure and protect Engine 93/Ladder 45/Battalion 13, a firehouse which had been vandalized on two separate occasions with hateful and threatening language, apprehended the suspect in the act.

The suspect, identified as Jem R. Ibrahimov, 42, of Manhattan, remains in custody with specific charges pending.

“I commend our Fire Marshals for their great investigative work to apprehend an individual who defaced FDNY facilities and apparatus with hateful symbols and language,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro.

Authorities say four FDNY ambulances were vandalized Friday morning while they were parked in front of two emergency service stations in Washington Heights.

Detectives told CBS2’s Marc Liverman that they believe the man who struck Friday morning was the same suspect responsible for drawing swastikas and anti-Semitic messages on ambulances in the same area Sunday morning.

That incident was caught on surveillance video, catching the man walking up to one of the ambulances and vandalizing it. Police confirmed that they were investigating Sunday’s incident as a hate crime.