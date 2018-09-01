  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Have you ever gone into a Target or Walmart for one item, only to come out with a cartful of things?

We’ve all done it, and now scientists are saying the so-called “Target Effect” is a real thing — and there’s a reason for it.

Experts say large stores place products in such a way to trick your brain into thinking you need other products associated with what you’re buying, leading to impulse buys.

They also use tactics like dollar bins to make buyers feel like they’re getting a deal.

Experts say you should take a second to ask yourself if you really need what you’re buying and remember, you can always return things.

