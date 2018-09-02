NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Labor Day Weekend usually means beaches and barbecues.

Anthony and Toby Sibona, co-owners of Hot Rods bbq restaurant in New Jersey, stopped by CBS2 with some ways to spice up your end-of-summer party.

Find their recipes for sausage ceviche, maple bourbon St. Louis ribs, pitmasters mac & cheese and grilled seafood skewers with citrus mojo sauce below:

Sausage Ceviche

1-2 6” – 8” Andouille Sausage Smoked or Grilled cut into half moon sections

1-2 6” – 8” Polish Kiebasi Smoked or Grilled cut into half moon sections

4oz Pickled Red Onions

4oz Dry Cole Slaw Cabbage Mix

1 TBL SP Unsalted Butter

1 TBLSP Minced Garlic

2oz Pickling Juice

Sautee everything except pickled onions in Small Frying Pan. Portion into dishes and top with Pickled Red Onions.

Pickled Red Onions

2 Sliced Red Onions

2oz House Red Wine

16 oz Grenedine

2oz OJ

12 oz Water

Cook all together until the onions are soft then steep for 30 minutes. Onions will be a nice bright red color.

Maple Bourbon St Louis Ribs

Maple Bourbon BBQ Sauce

5 TBLSP Bourbon

4 TBLSP White Vinegar

2 TBLSP Cider Vinegar

1 TBLSP Liquid Smoke

2 TBLSP Honey

2 TBLSP Maple Syrup

32oz Ketchup

1 TSP Onion Powder

1 TSP Garlic Powder

1 TSP Cumin

1 TSP Coriander

1 TSP Chili Powder

1 TSP Black Pepper

1 TSP Cajun Seasoning

½ LB Sugar

½ Cup Water

2 TBL Paprika

Add Bourbon first and light fire. Let burn 4-6 minutes then add vinegar & other wet ingredients. Whisk in Ketchup and bring to low boil. Add dry ingredients with sugar last.

Hot Rods Dry Rub

¾ Cup Paprika

¾ Chili Powder

½ Cup Onion Powder

¼ Cup Garlic Powder

½ Cajun Seasoning

2 TBLSP Dry Mustard

2 TBLSP Black Pepper

1 TBLSP Celery Seed

½ Lb Light Brown Sugar

Place all ingredients in Food Processor and mix well before rubbing on ribs

Pitmasters Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese Sauce

¼ LB Unsalted Butter

1 ¼ Cups Minced Onions

1 QT Half & Half

1 LB Pasteurized American Cheese

4 Sliced Swiss Cheese

4 Sliced Habanero Cheese

½ Cup Shredded Mexican or Southwest Cheese

3 TBLSP Dijon Mustard

Salt & Pepper to taste

Sautee minced onions in butter for 15 minutes. Add half & half add all cheese when half & half is hot. Add chopped brisket and pasta.

Grilled Seafood Skewers with Citrus Mojo Sauce

Sea Scallops

Mahi Mahi Cubed

Extra Large Shrimp cooked

Red Onion

Red Yellow and Orange Peppers

Chunk Vegetables and Alternate vegetables and Seafood onto Skewers. Brush with Mojo Sauce while on the Grill.

You can see the Sibonas cook these dishes in the full video above.