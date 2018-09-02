NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Don’t let summer end without one last celebration.

Chef Mark Bailey returns to CBS2 with some end-of-summer barbecue ideas.

Find his recipes for grilled peach salad with cheese, curry chicken/turkey burgers, grilled balsamic zucchini and grilled chocolate peanut butter wraps below:

Grilled Peach Salad with Cheese

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp honey

2 tsp dijon mustard

2 tablespoons chives

1 red onion, minced

3 peaches, cut into wedges

1 package spring mix salad

4 ounces blue or goat cheese

salt and freshly ground pepper

Preheat a grill to medium.

Lightly brush the grill grates and peaches with olive oil. Add the peaches and grill until marked. Remove from grill and set aside.

Whisk the vinegar, honey, mustard, chives and onion in a large bowl. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until emulsified. Add the peaches, spring mix, pecans and ham and gently toss. Season with salt and pepper and top with the cheese.

Curry Chicken/Turkey Burgers

1 1/4 pound ground chicken

salt and pepper, for seasoning

2 tablespoons curry powder

1/2 cup scallions (white and green parts), sliced

3/4 cup red bell pepper, diced

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons ginger, minced

3 tablespoons mango chutney

1 1/2 tablespoons chipotle sauce

Evenly mix the curry, scallions, cilantro, red bell pepper, ginger, chipotle sauce and chutney into the ground meat. Form burger patties. Cook on a hot grill for 6 minutes on each side.

Grilled Balsamic Zucchini

2 large zucchini, sliced into rounds (or into thin strips)

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp. lemon zest

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 c. balsamic vinegar

Preheat grill on high. In a large bowl, toss zucchini with olive oil, garlic

powder, red pepper flakes, and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper.

Once grill is hot, carefully use tongs to rub an oiled paper towel over grates

to clean.

Using tongs, place zucchini on grill. Cover and cook, 2 minutes. Flip and

continue cooking on high, covered, 2 minutes more.

Reduce heat to low, flip zucchini, and brush lightly with balsamic vinegar.

Continue cooking up to 1 minute, uncovered. Serve warm.

Grilled Chocolate Peanut Butter Wraps

1/2 cup peanut butter

4 flour tortillas

1 cup miniature marshmallows

1/2 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

Ice Cream, for serving

Spread 2 tablespoons of peanut butter on each tortilla. Sprinkle 1/4 cup marshmallows and 2 tablespoons chocolate chips on half of each tortilla. Roll up, beginning with the topping side. Wrap each tortilla in heavy-duty foil; seal tightly. Grill, covered, over low heat for 5-10 minutes or until heated through. Unwrap tortillas and place on dessert plates. Serve with ice cream.

You can watch Chef Bailey cook these dishes in the full video above.