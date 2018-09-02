37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Long Island, riverhead

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A police dog riding in a car with his officer in pursuit of a driver who fled from a DWI checkpoint was killed when the officer lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole.

The Riverhead Police Department says it started when the driver of an Audi passed through the checkpoint on Long Island around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was told to stop, but instead drove away, striking an officer.

Other police began a pursuit, including the K9 officer accompanied by his dog, Rocky. The officer lost control of his vehicle, and Rocky was ejected and killed.

The dog had been working with the department since May 2011. The other officers called off the pursuit.

The NYPD shared their sympathies on Twitter, posting, “#NYPD ESU #K9 is saddened by the death of Riverhead Police Department K9 “Rocky”. Rocky was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in was involved in an accident while trying to stop a fleeing vehicle. We wish a speedy recovery to the two Riverhead POs who were injured.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

