NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Next weekend, Central Park turns pink.

Thousands of people will help fight breast cancer by taking part in the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

CBS2 is a proud sponsor of the event, which is in its 28th year.

“People can expect a great celebration in Central Park on Sunday, September 9. Ten thousand people will be there out strong – breast cancer survivors, patients, women with metastatic breast cancer, their families, friends,” said Linda Tantawi, CEO of Susan G. Komen Greater NYC. “People all coming out who want to make a difference in the lives of women with breast cancer or people who are anywhere on the journey of breast cancer.”

Komen Greater NYC funds many community-based breast health screening, treatment, education, and support service programs. Since 1990, the organization has provided over $55 million in funding for local breast health programs and breast cancer research to find the cures.

Last year’s race attracted over 12,000 people including nearly 1,000 survivors.

For more information about Sunday’s Race for the Cure, check out their website.

Learn more in the full video above.