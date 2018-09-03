  • TV10/55On Air

Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu labor day 9/3 CBS2 Labor Day Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Good Monday morning and Happy Labor Day! If you’re off from work today, make sure to take advantage of a bright & hot day! Temps will soar to the upper 80s & low 90s, and it will be more humid today – the pool or the beach are the place to be! There is a very slight risk of a pop-up shower, but nothing to cancel plans over!

nu tu alert heat advisory 9/3 CBS2 Labor Day Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow marks the arrival of even hotter temps as highs reach the mid 90s…but with the humidity, things will feel closer to 100 degrees! Make sure to take plenty of breaks & stay hydrated if you have to spend time outdoors. Once again, a slim risk of a pop-up shower in the afternoon.

nu tu 7day auto 9/3 CBS2 Labor Day Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The heat & humidity continue through Thursday with temps in the upper 80s & low 90s before we cool down big time by the weekend.

