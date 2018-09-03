  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 65-year-old Brooklyn man has died after being knocked off his bicycle in Queens.

Police said the victim, Eucario Xelo, was riding his bike around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Seneca Avenue and Woodbine Street when a group of people on two and four-wheel motorcycles approached him from behind.

The leader of the pack veered toward Xelo while slowing down, knocking him over, police said. The group then drove off.

Police said Xelo was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he succumbed to his injuries Saturday.

The search continues for the suspects.

