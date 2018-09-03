NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Terrifying surveillance video shows a suspect rummaging through a Brooklyn home all while the family slept upstairs.

Sheila Zonenshein knew something was wrong when she noticed things missing from her home last Friday morning in Midwood. Her worst fears were confirmed when she checked her home security footage.

“The driveway has motion sensored lights, and it picked up activity, and that’s when we saw he had broken in to the house,” she tells CBS2.

Security footage clearly captured a man walking up to the back door, playing with the door handle, and going inside. Zonenshein says it was likely unlocked.

“We hope not, but with six people in the house and four kids, it’s hard to keep track sometimes,” she said.

The suspect took full advantage of the easy entry, and spent several minutes inside the home grabbing a pocketbook, jewelry, and electronics.

It all took place while the entire family was asleep.

“Obviously we feel very violated, scared, but there’s nothing we could do,” Zonenshein said. “It was done already, we were thankful we were sleeping and we didn’t know what happened and everybody was safe.”

In the surveillance footage, the man is seen eventually leaving with a bag full of stolen items in tow. Police say he also made off with a bicycle, which he guided down the driveway and out into the street where he rode off.

But wait, there’s more. He came back to the home once more, and was caught in the act by a hidden camera in the kitchen.

“He was rummaging through the kitchen, through the drawers, looking for whatever,” Zonenshein said.

At one point, he even opened the fridge. He used his shirt to carefully avoid leaving fingerprints as he grabbed a package of chocolate chip muffins.

The brazen bandit must have had second thoughts, since he’s seen putting them back after he turned the lights out.

“I guess he didn’t want them,” Shonenstein said.

He may be watching his figure, but his appetite for crime was more than satisfied. The family says they now plan to upgrade their security system, and they’re asking you to call police if you recognize the suspect seen on their surveillance video.