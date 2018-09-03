  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice For All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) – Senate confirmation hearings are set to start Tuesday for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are preparing for a fight, especially after the White House decided to withhold 100,000 pages of his records.

“It’s not normal,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said in an interview.

Some of the unreleased records in question are from Kavanaugh’s time as a lawyer in former President George W. Bush’s administration.

“The assertion of executive privilege by the White House to take 100,000 documents and say the American people will not get a chance to see them as they reflect on Kavanaugh’s background is the first time in history. This denial of access to documents violates a rule that we thought was a tradition of the Senate,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).

More From CBS News

The chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), released a statement supporting the decision to hold some records. He also provided numbers of how many Kavanaugh-related documents have been turned over – more than 400,000, the most of recent Supreme Court nominees.

“Democrats have more than enough information to understand that this is a highly qualified jurist that should be the next Supreme Court justice,” he said.

Republicans are hopeful Kavanaugh will win over bipartisan support. say Kavanaugh is one of the most qualified nominees in a generation.

“If he does well at the hearing, he will get — my belief is — 55 or higher,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-Ky.). “I think there are a handful of Democrats who will vote for Judge Kavanaugh if he does well, maybe even more.”

Democrats are expected to press Kavanaugh on topics like abortion, interrogation and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s