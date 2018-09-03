NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just when the Jets’ kicking game look finalized, a stunning cut potentially changed everything.

Jason Myers won the placekicker competition during training camp, putting his stamp on his victory over Taylor Bertolet with a 58-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles in the final preseason game.

But then the Dallas Cowboys did something shocking over the weekend and now it looks like Myers’ place on the roster might not be safe after all.

The Cowboys released Dan Bailey, the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history, and the Jets didn’t waste any time, setting up a workout with the 30-year-old on Monday. According to a report in the Daily News, barring something unforeseen happening, New York was expected to offer Bailey a contract by the end of the day.

Sources: Free-agent kicker Dan Bailey is working out for the Jets today. Barring an unexpected poor workout, NYJ will offer Bailey a deal to sign and replace Jason Myers. Bailey is the second most accurate kicker (88.2% on FGs) in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/BK9UWG9IUn — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 3, 2018

Bailey, who connected on 88.2 percent of his field goals during his seven-year stay in Dallas and is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in field goals made with 186, signed a seven-year, $22.5 million contract in 2014.

The only knock against Bailey is he is coming off the worst season of his career, as he made just 75 percent of his field goals (15-for-20) last season and missed two extra points, the only ones he has missed since breaking into the NFL in 2011. However, he struggled with a groin injury for a good part of the season.

Still, Bailey is now healthy and a far more experienced and productive kicker than Myers, so it makes sense to bring in someone who has made more than 93 percent of his field-goal attempts three times in the last six years.