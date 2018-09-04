By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s back to school, back to work, and back to hot! Yes, folks, the sizzle continues into your Tuesday as we make a run for the low 90s. But as mentioned yesterday, the heat will be combined with dew points around 70°, so it will feel more like the mid 90s to 100°. These heat indices have prompted the NWS to issue a heat advisory for the better part of the area through early to mid evening.

Expect another warm night with perhaps a few more clouds, especially late. It will remain a little humid, too, with temps falling into the mid 70s.

A little cloud cover will be present tomorrow morning before dissipating into the afternoon. And just like today, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, though the odds of seeing one are very low and to the west of the city. As for temps, they’ll be slightly cooler in the 80s, but it will be a little stickier, so it will still feel like the 90s.

Hazy, hot, and humid conditions will prevail on Thursday with highs making a run for the 90° mark again. This will be paired with humid conditions, so expect feels like temps in the mid 90s or so. We’ll also see our next cold front approach, so while the better part of the day may stay dry, there’s a decent chance of late day and evening t-storms as it approaches.