Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re waking up to partly to mostly clear skies out there and very warm temps. Its already in the upper 70s around NYC, and we’re headed into the 90s this afternoon!

While highs today will be in the low 90s, the oppressive humidity will once again make it feel more like the upper 90s to around 100. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 9pm. Besides a stray storm mainly N&W, it’s another bright day. Just feeling like the tropics!

On Wednesday, inland spots will likely kick off a heat wave. Closer to the coast, and especially east, a weak backdoor front may keep temps slightly “cooler” in the mid and upper 80s.

Eyes are also on the tropics today with Gordon nearing the Gulf Coast. Be sure to check in for the latest through the day!

