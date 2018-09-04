ATLANTA (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 30 more people have been sickened in a salmonella outbreak linked to a popular children’s cereal.

The outbreak was first linked to “Honey Smacks” in June.

Since then, 130 people in 36 states including the Tri-State Area have been affected.

Kellogg’s has since recalled all the Honey Smacks products that were on the market.

The FDA urges anyone who sees Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal for sale to report it to the agency.