NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Davis Webb shouldn’t have a problem finding his way to his new stadium.

A surprise cut over the weekend by the Giants, the second-year quarterback out of California wasn’t unemployed for long because the Jets swooped in and signed him to their practice squad on Tuesday.

To make room for Webb, the Jets jettisoned John Wolford.

We've signed QB Davis Webb to the practice squad and released QB John Wolford.

Webb had by all accounts a very good preseason and appeared poised to maybe one day step in to the starter’s role once aging Eli Manning moves on, but the Giants had other plans, cutting him and putting their faith in Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta as Manning’s backups.

Webb went 28 for 53 (52.8 percent) for 283 yards and one touchdown in three preseason games.

The Jets have named No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold as their starter, with 39-year-old Josh McCown, who signed a one-year, $10 million contract during the offseason, as the backup. Webb will likely be given an opportunity to compete for the backup job next season.

The Jets open the regular season on Monday night in Detroit.