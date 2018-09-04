Filed Under:Bayport, smithtown

BAYPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island massage therapist is under arrest and due in court accused of separate incidents of sexually abusing customers.

He is accused of touching two woman while working at the Karasmatic Day Spa on Montauk Highway in Bayport, reports CBS2’s Chris Wragge.

Suffolk County Police arrested Matthew Widener on charges stemming from two separate incidents on Jan. 27 and Aug. 11.

Widener also worked at Elements Massage in Smithtown, N.Y., between June 2013 through December 2017.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim to call the 631-854-8552.

Widener was expected to be arraigned in Central Islip later on Tuesday.

