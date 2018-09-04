JERUSALEM (CBSNewYork) — Monica Lewinsky walked out of an interview after being asked a question about former President Bill Clinton.

The former White House intern-turned anti-bullying activist was at a speaking event in Jerusalem on Monday when the testy exchange happened.

Lewinsky says she left the stage because of the “off-limits” question. She later said on Twitter that there were agreed upon parameters for the conversation.

“When she asked me (the question) on stage, with blatant disregard for our agreement, it became clear to me I had been mislet,” she wrote.

The news agency that employs the interviewer says it did its best to follow all agreements made with Lewinsky.