WHITESBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Oprah Winfrey made a surprise stop at a New Jersey town to participate in the 30th Anniversary and Annual Whitesboro Reunion Festival.

The festival, hosted by Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro, took place over Labor Day weekend.

Steadman Graham, a well-known public figure as well as Oprah’s partner of more than 25 years, is originally from Whitesboro and prompting the visit.

Photos show Oprah being swarmed by fans as they lined up to take pictures with the talk show host, actress, producer, and known philanthropist.

Both Oprah and Steadman were generous in offering fan their time and taking photos with them throughout the Saturday’s event.

Great time at 30th Anniversary & Annual Whitesboro Reunion Festival hosted by Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro Stedman Graham & Bernie Blanks did a great job at organizing the festivities & special thanks to Mr. Gerald Watkins for the invitation And I met @Oprah#WonferfulDay pic.twitter.com/59q7V69JA2 — Tanzie Youngblood (@tanziefornj) September 1, 2018

Graham’s daughter Wendy flew all the way from Chicago with her young daughter to attend the event and support her father, according to Roots.

“Great time,” tweeted Tanzie Youngblood, a retired teacher and a former candidate for the 2018 New Jersey primary election. She lost to Jeff Van Drew, but remains very involved in the Whitesboro community according to Roots.

The theme for the milestone event was “Pearls of Wisdom“.

Whitesboro, located in Cape May County, hosted the two-day event at numerous venues including the Christ Gospel “Love Center” Banquet Hall, the Whitesboro Historical Foundation, and the MLK Center, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

