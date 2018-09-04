RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An overnight fire ripped through a home on Long Island Tuesday, injuring at least one person.

The fire started in Ronkonkoma around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Dorchester Road, reports CBS2’s Clark Fouraker.

Fire investigators are trying to answer how the fire started. They are combing through the scene which was still considered an active fire scene.

The video of the fire shows how devastating it was to the home. Local residents told CBS2 a neighbor actually called 911 after her dogs woke her up at about 1:30 am

When the firefighters arrived, they said that the house was fully engulfed in flames and they had trouble finding a safe and good entry point to get inside.

Neighbors said that a father and son lived inside the house.

Firefighters said that one person was injured and taken to an area hospital. They have not said if a second person was inside the home when they arrived on the scene.

The arson squad and the fire marshal have been called to the scene.