NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A suspicious package is leading to backups for travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport this morning after a device was detected during a TSA screening.

Port Authority police say the package was recovered from an Israeli citizen who had apparently arrived from Tel Aviv and was transferring to a United Airlines flight for Panama City, Fla.

There is no evacuation of Terminal C, but police said the third level is currently closed. Seven of the nine screening lanes are currently closed, and passengers are being rerouted to other screening lanes.

The owner of the suspicious package apparently told police he was a trainer who was en route to help local police as part of a training seminar and the material was to be used in training.

Wow! Only one security line in Terminal C of #Newark #LibertyAirport for all passengers (No Pre-Check, No Premium). Told it’s a #TSA Security “Shut Down.” The line winds through entire lower level. Total failure of system! @ABCNews @NBCNews @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/avHsLRVZKw — Chip Stokes (@ChipStokes) September 4, 2018

According to police, the passenger is in custody and the Essex County Bomb Squad was on scene at the airport.