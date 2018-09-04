NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the man they say sexually assaulted a pair of women on the bridge connecting the Bronx to Washington Heights.

In the first incident in February, police say the man brandished a knife and approached a 26-year-old woman walking towards Manhattan on the Washington Bridge. He demanded money before forcing his hand inside her pants, according to police.

The suspect fled westbound on West 181st Street as the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released.

In the second incident last month, police say the man approached a 20-year-old woman once again walking towards Manhattan on the same bridge. This time he simulated a weapon in his waistband and demanded money before raping the victim on the ground, according to police.

The suspect fled northbound on University Avenue as the victim was also taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police are looking for a man described as light complexioned Hispanic, 5’1″ tall and with a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, baseball cap, dark pants and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.