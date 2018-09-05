By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s another hot one out there today with muggy conditions still in place. That said, the NWS went ahead and extended the heat advisory until this evening for the city, northeast NJ, and much of the Hudson Valley; expect heat indices to top out in the mid to upper 90s.

Tranquil conditions prevail tonight, but it will remain warm and muggy. And just like last night, expect a little patchy fog to develop towards daybreak. Outside of that, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 70s.

We’re taking the heat up a notch tomorrow and making a run for the low 90s. But to no surprise, it will be pretty sticky out there, so it will feel more like 95-100°. Also, into the afternoon and evening, we’ll see pop-up showers and storms swing through with perhaps locally heavy rain and even damaging winds.

And it’s all downhill from there as we watch our temps slide into the 70s this weekend!