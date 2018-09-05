Search On For Pit Bull Owner After Vicious Attack On Manhattan Couple & PoodleJay Tedder and Andrew Constantinides' 60-pound standard poodle, Jefe, is a gentle giant that's missing a big patch of fluffy fur until his stitches heal.

Report: Jets Expected To Make Offer To Kicker BaileyJust when the Jets' kicking game look finalized, a stunning cut potentially changed everything.

Police: Teen Girl Dies After Falling From Fifth-Floor Lower Manhattan Fire EscapePolice said the 15-year-old was at a party at an apartment and climbed onto the fire escape trying to get through a window into a locked room where she had left her cellphone.

New Video Shows Suspect In Sex Assault Of 12-Year-Old Girl In The Bronx; Community RalliesThe NYPD had a new clue Tuesday in their search for an accused sexual predator who allegedly targeted a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx.

Woman Says Colon Cancer Diagnosis Should Be Wake-Up Call To Young PeopleA young New Jersey mother in her 30s has been diagnosed with colon cancer. She couldn't believe it, but now she wants everyone to hear her story.

CDC: More People Sickened In Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Popular CerealThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 30 more people have been sickened in a salmonella outbreak linked to a popular children's cereal.

Long Island Teen Critical After Being Struck By Car Driven By School Cafeteria WorkerA Long Island high schooler was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on the way to cross country practice Tuesday morning.

7 Alleged '150 Clan' Members Behind Bars After Yonkers Gang SweepThe months-long investigation targeted eight alleged members of the '150 Clan' gang. So far, seven of the suspects have been arrested and one remains on the loose.

NYPD: Man Rapes 1 Woman, Assaults Another In Separate Attacks On Washington BridgePolice are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man they say sexually assaulted a pair of women on the bridge connecting the Bronx to Washington Heights.

Social Media Erupts Over Job Shaming Of Former 'Cosby Show' ActorThere was outrage Monday over a picture job shaming a former actor on "The Cosby Show." It shows him working as a cashier at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey.