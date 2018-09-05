Filed Under:CBS Weather headlines

Temps are slightly cooler in the 80s, but it will be a little stickier, so it will still feel like the 90s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, though the odds of seeing one are very low and to the west of the city.

