NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hours after a plane with several passengers experiencing flu-like symptoms landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport, first responders were tending to a passenger who fell ill on a cruise ship in New York Harbor.

Authorities say a passenger experienced cardiac arrest shortly after the Carnival Horizon departed from a terminal on Manhattan’s West Side.

Chopper 2 was live over the scene as NYPD crews worked to rescue the passenger and remove them to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this breaking story.

