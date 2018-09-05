Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hours after a plane with several passengers experiencing flu-like symptoms landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport, first responders were tending to a passenger who fell ill on a cruise ship in New York Harbor.
Authorities say a passenger experienced cardiac arrest shortly after the Carnival Horizon departed from a terminal on Manhattan’s West Side.
Chopper 2 was live over the scene as NYPD crews worked to rescue the passenger and remove them to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.
