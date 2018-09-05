NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A plane from Dubai has landed at JFK Airport and is being held away from the terminal under quarantine after about 100 passengers on board reported feeling sick.

The Airbus A380 has arrived at Terminal 4 and will he met by the Centers for Disease Control and Port Authority Police. Three passengers have been transported to a local hospital.

Emirates Flight 203 landed in New York Wednesday shortly after 9 a.m. with 500 people on board.

The flight is not going to a terminal but will be directed to a hard stand area as emergency medical response teams investigate the cause of the illness.

A government source briefed on situation said there was no evidence of a security or terror issue. Emirates’ home office has told U.S. officials it believes this incident was caused by food poisoning.

Photos from Chopper 2 showed the flight crew on the ground meeting with officals.

