WASHINGTON, DC (CBSNewYork) – Day two of hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh promising more challenges after Democrats tried to stop day one from ever getting started.

Democrats were protesting the withholding of thousands of documents related to Kavanaugh’s time in the George W. Bush administration, only to see about 40,000 papers released the day before the hearing.

Democrats said that left no time to digest them.

The hearing continued, and after eight hours – including several outburst from protesters – Kavanaugh made his opening statement.

“My judicial philosophy is straightforward,” said Kavanaugh on Tuesday. “A judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not make the law.”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham praised Kavanaugh, calling him “one of the best choices any Republican can make.”

Kavanaugh, 53, has served for the past 12 years on the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., and conservative record includes a dissenting opinion last year that would have denied immediate access to an abortion for an immigrant teenager in federal custody.

At particular issue for senators are documents from the years Kavanaugh worked in key positions in the Bush White House and a member of independent counsel Kenneth Starr’s legal team that investigated President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s, leading to Clinton’s impeachment.

Those years produced an unusually long public record. Republicans in the Senate only sought to review his years in the White House counsel office, rather than his three years as staff secretary, which Democrats say could shed light on his view on key Bush-era policies including the detention and interrogation of terror suspects, same sex marriage and other issues.

Kavanaugh is expected to face heated questioning from Democrats over abortion, guns, and executive power.