Filed Under:back to school, Janelle Burrell, Local TV, Richard Carranza

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tuesday marks the return to class for more than 1 million students heading back to 1,800 New York City schools, but it’s also the first full academic year for new schools chancellor Richard Carranza.

He will be on hand to greet students along with Mayor Bill de Blasio at P.S. 377 in Ozone Park, Queens, reports CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

Teachers spent most of Tuesday making final adjustments to their classrooms.

Education experts say Carranza has a lot of ahead of him, including the opening of more than 20 new schools across the city, negotiating a new contract with the teachers’ union and improving student achievement.

“I want to wish all the students and families in the New York city school system, a safe and exciting start to the school year,” said Carranza.

“We are just excited to start this new year,” said Leslie Frazier, principal of P.S. 21 in Brooklyn. “We want to exceed our expectations even for our goals for last year, and we made some great improvement.”

On Tuesday, de Blasio signed a bill re-activating traffic speed cameras placed near school zones.

