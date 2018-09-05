NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of sexually assaulting women on the Washington Bridge. Not the George Washington Bridge, but a local connector bridge right near it.

On Wednesday, CBS2s Clark Fouraker talked to walkers who said the sidewalks are unsafe.

Police have release a surveillance photo and sketch of the man they say has sexually assaulted two women on the Washington Bridge — in one case raping the woman. The assaults happened in the middle of the night on the bridge that connects the Bronx to Manhattan.

“There’s nothing around here at all. Right now you see the traffic and all, but at that time, there’s nobody around,” Morris Heights resident Rabelys Salazar said.

Salazar walks the bridge at least once a day and said more lights and security cameras could improve safety on the sidewalks on both sides.

“Personally, I don’t really like talking about it, but I was sexually harassed on the bridge before,” Salazar said. “So that’s why I said I really wasn’t surprised. It’s just one of those things where you have to keep an eye out and not be alone. And if you are, have somebody on the phone.”

In both incidents, police say the women were walking from the Bronx to the Manhattan side of the Washington Bridge when the man approached them, Fouraker reported.

In the second of the two, which happened on Aug. 25 at about 1:30 a.m., Police said the man acted like he had a weapon, demanded money, rummaged through a 20-year-old woman’s purse and raped her.

In a similar situation back in February, again after midnight, police said the man showed a knife, demanded money and put his hands in a 26-year-old woman’s pants.

“I can understand why people feel uncomfortable. Walking at night, it’s not very well lit and you never know whose lurking behind the corners,” Bronx resident Will Ortiz said.

The two victims were treated at area hospitals and released. Police have not said where along the bridge the assaults happened.

“It’s hard enough to have a place to call your community and now to hear that people within the community are harming each other, it’s not a good way to live,” Ortiz said.

Police don’t know much about the man, but did describe has 5-foot-1 and Hispanic, with a dark pony tail, a feature that’s helped investigators connect the two assaults.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.