N.J. School ClosingsSeveral Districts Plan Early Dismissals Thursday Due To Extreme Heat
Filed Under:CBS Weather headlines

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The triple H’s are back, folks, but major relief is on the way! More on that in a moment.

jl severe weather 21 9/6 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

High heat and humidity will yield “feels like” temps of around 100° this afternoon. This will allow for a few pop-up storms to develop ahead of our cold front, meaning you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy. The better chance will arrive early this evening though with drenching downpours, frequent lightning, and even gusty winds possible.

nu tu alert heat advisory4 9/6 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Unfortunately, it won’t be the prettiest of days tomorrow with an isolated shower still possible. But the good news is, temperatures will be about 15° cooler with highs just the 70s!

nu tu 7day auto weather app3 9/6 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Then, on Saturday, it looks like high pressure will win out for the most part. So, despite some cloud cover, it looks to be mainly dry and less humid. Highs that day will be even cooler in just the low to mid 70s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s