By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The triple H’s are back, folks, but major relief is on the way! More on that in a moment.

High heat and humidity will yield “feels like” temps of around 100° this afternoon. This will allow for a few pop-up storms to develop ahead of our cold front, meaning you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy. The better chance will arrive early this evening though with drenching downpours, frequent lightning, and even gusty winds possible.

Unfortunately, it won’t be the prettiest of days tomorrow with an isolated shower still possible. But the good news is, temperatures will be about 15° cooler with highs just the 70s!

Then, on Saturday, it looks like high pressure will win out for the most part. So, despite some cloud cover, it looks to be mainly dry and less humid. Highs that day will be even cooler in just the low to mid 70s.