Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Another hot & humid day on tap today, but if you’re not a fan, there’s good news… it’s also the last of the heat!

Highs will reach the low 90s, feeling more like the upper 90s to around 100. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7pm. A cold front will be approaching from the west this afternoon, which will bring a chance of showers and storms through the evening. Some could be on the strong side.

Behind the front, a big drop in temps! Highs on Friday and into the weekend won’t get out of the 70s. As of now, after some lingering showers early Friday, most of the rain on Saturday will be to the south of the city.

Stay cool, relief is on the way!