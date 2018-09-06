NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A little dog set off a wild chase on the Upper East Side, dashing through the streets with two cyclists hot on its tail until the furry escapee made it all the way onto FDR Drive.

A dramatic viral video shows a man’s desperate mission to save a stranger’s dog, showing him shout “Grab the dog! Somebody!”

“Just kind of all happened so fast,” said Ricky Bernstein, a resident on the Upper East Side.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton spoke to Ricky Bernstein just before he went into a Broadway show with his wife Thursday night after his theatrical chase was captured by the Go Pro camera on his bike.

“I use my bike a lot, I see a lot of things around the city,” he said.

On a Sunday night three weeks ago, he saw a tiny pup whizzing its way in and out of traffic. Furiously pedaling to try to keep up with the pooch, he tried getting people on the street to help too.

At one point Bernstein’s wife speeds up to try to corner the animal, but nobody could catch the lightning fast “fur baby.”

“How far were you prepared to chase?” said Bernstein. “I was so close, I wasn’t going to give up.”

Bernstein figures all in all the chase lasted about two miles and then somehow the dog managed to find its way onto FDR Drive.

Unaware this is for “cars only,” the little dog’s detour clearly wasn’t over.

“Once he was on the FDR Drive I was like ‘oh no,’” said Bernstein. “That was really scary… I’m like kind of telling all the cars to slow down.”

Did anyone say it was crazy to get off a bike in the middle of the FDR?

“Lots of people,” he said. “What am I supposed to do, let a dog die? I have to rescue it.”

As the dog tired out this guy’s determination paid off.

He scooped him up and gave him to his owner who showed up 10 minutes later – and simply said thanks, clearly unaware of the adventure that was caught on camera and now seen all over the city.