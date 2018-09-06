  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters paid tribute Thursday night to their own who died well after the towers fell on 9/11 by adding the names of 18 men to the FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall.

Tearful family members left behind white roses to honor firefighters who died of illnesses related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts 17 years ago.

A total of 117 FDNY members have now died because of the contaminated air they breathed downtown.

The memorial wall was unveiled in September of 2011 and contains the names of all firefighters lost on or from the 9/11 attacks.

